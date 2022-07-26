Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Huddersfield Town are now just days away from hosting their first match of the season as they prepare to take on Burnley in the Championship this Friday night.

The season opener will be Danny Schofield’s first competitive match in charge after Carlos Corberan stepped down at the start of the month, heading into the match off the back of a mixed bag of results in pre-season.

While the departures of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo will certainly be a blow ahead of their clash with the Clarets, they are also thought to be sweating on the fitness of Matty Pearson, who limped off injured against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Norwich pushing to sign Canada international Norwich City are looking to seal a deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone. The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in the MLS so far this season. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales

2. League One clubs chasing West Brom prospect MK Dons and Cheltenham Town are reportedly eager to sign West Brom teenager Ethan Ingram this summer, with Crewe Alexandra also keen. The 19-year-old has attracted interest thanks to his form with the Baggies' U23 side. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Sevilla refuse to pay Blackburn Rovers star's asking price Sevilla are said to be still very keen on signing Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz, however aren't willing to pay the £25 million valuation they have put on him. Both Leeds United and West Ham are also interested in the striker. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. West Ham in pole position to sign relegated striker West Ham are now thought to be the frontrunners to snap up Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. It has been reported that Nottingham Forest have dropped out of the race for the 24-year-old. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales