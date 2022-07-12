Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Huddersfield Town are set to kick off their pre-season campaign this afternoon as they host Morecambe.

The clash is their first of five friendlies over the next few weeks, with all matches being played in the UK.

Today’s match is their first since Carlos Corberan departed the club and they will be hoping to start a new era with a comfortable win over the League One side.

Town will then face Harrogate Town, Doncaster Rovers, Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers before they return to Championship action.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Champions League club eye ex-Watford ace Released Watford striker Joshua King is reportedly on the radar of Fenerbahce. The 30-year-old scored five goals and assisted another three in the Premier League last season. (London World)

2. Coventry City eyeing up League One swoop Coventry City are said to be considering a bid for Derby County midfielder Max Bird. The 21-year-old has spent the last 12 years with the Rams but could be tempted by a move away following their relegation.(Football Insider)

3. Southampton keeping tabs on ex-Norwich loanee Southampton are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams following his return from his loan spell at Norwich City. The 21-year-old is likely to leave Old Trafford once again this summer. (The Athletic)

4. Brentford set to snap up Hull City starlet Brentford are set to complete the signing of Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter, with the Tigers accepting an initial bid of £16m, plus £4m in add-ons. The 21-year-old was thought to be having a medical with the Premier League club today. (The Athletic)