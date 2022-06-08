Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Huddersfield Town have begun to announce details of their pre-season schedule and have today announced a friendly against Bolton Wanderers next month.
The Terriers will take the trip to Lancashire on July 23rd with a 3pm kick off, with Town set to reunite with former players in Elias Kachunga and Kyle Dempsey.
Next month’s clash is the first friendly announced for the senior team, while the academy are set to face Brighouse Town, Glossop North End, Macclesfield and Worksop Town.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Watford linked with League Two Player of the Season
Watford are reportedly keen on signing Forest Green Rovers' Kane Wilson, with new boss Rob Edwards looking to reunite with the defender at Vicarage Road. Birmingham City are another club targeting the 22-year-old. (Birmingham Live)
2. Stoke City in battle for ex-Cardiff defender
Stoke City are in battle with Derby County for Aden Flint after he was released by Cardiff City at the end of last season. It is thought that the Potters are able to offer improved terms on what the Rams have offered him. (Alan Nixon)
3. Everton enter chase for Blackburn ace
Everton have reportedly joined Leeds United and Bournemouth in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances last season. (The Sun)
4. Boro in talks with Newcastle United attacker
Middlesbrough are reportedly in talks to sign Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle. The 32-year-old only made eight Premier League appearances last season, but scored 24 goals the last time he was in the Championship. (The 72)