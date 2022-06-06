Former Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen made his international debut as England faced Hungary on Saturday.
Despite finally earning his first cap after a brilliant season for West Ham, Bowen was left disappointed after the Three Lions suffered their first defeat in regular time since 2020.
Despite a poor evening for the team as a whole, the ex-Tigers man had an encouraging debut and admitted it was ‘special’.
Speaking after the match, Bowen said: “I felt comfortable.
“Of course it’s different to what I’m used to playing. I’ve never played international football before.
“It was about doing what I’ve been doing this season. Not changing my approach to the game, not changing the way I play, exactly how I’ve been playing all season and just doing it on it a bigger stage, really.
“Of course it was special playing for your country. It’s just a bit disappointing with the result in terms of mixed emotions with making my debut but losing the game.
“But of course first and foremost making my debut for my country...I’m delighted.”
Here are today’s rumours...