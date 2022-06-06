Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Former Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen made his international debut as England faced Hungary on Saturday.

Despite finally earning his first cap after a brilliant season for West Ham, Bowen was left disappointed after the Three Lions suffered their first defeat in regular time since 2020.

Despite a poor evening for the team as a whole, the ex-Tigers man had an encouraging debut and admitted it was ‘special’.

Speaking after the match, Bowen said: “I felt comfortable.

“Of course it’s different to what I’m used to playing. I’ve never played international football before.

“It was about doing what I’ve been doing this season. Not changing my approach to the game, not changing the way I play, exactly how I’ve been playing all season and just doing it on it a bigger stage, really.

“Of course it was special playing for your country. It’s just a bit disappointing with the result in terms of mixed emotions with making my debut but losing the game.

“But of course first and foremost making my debut for my country...I’m delighted.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Fulham express interest in relegated midfielder Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles this summer. The 22-year-old is also a target for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Stoke City coach considered for Seasiders job Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden is reportedly being consideredby Blackpool to become their new boss. Neil Critchley unexpectedly left the club last week to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. (StokeonTrentLive) Photo Sales

3. Newly promoted side eye Clarets keeper Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer. The 30-year-old is valued at £40 million by the Clarets. (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Terriers target double defender swoop Huddersfield Town are reportedly targeting Cheltenham Town's Will Boyle - who is very close to a move - and Halifax Town's Jesse Debrah. The Terriers are eager to bolster their defence after the departures of Naby Sarr and Levi Colwill. (Alan Nixon) Photo Sales