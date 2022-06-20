Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

The key dates for the 2022/23 Emirates FA Cup were released yesterday.

Huddersfield Town will enter at the Third Round Proper stage, which kicks off on Saturday 7 January 2022 due to the World Cup taking place across December.

The FA Cup final is due to take place on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

The Terriers’ FA Cup run ended in the Fifth Round last season as they were knocked out by Nottingham Forest in March, after beating Burnley and Barnsley.

• First Round Proper - Saturday 5 November 202

• Second Round Proper - Saturday 26 November 202

• Third Round Proper - Saturday 7 January 202

• Fourth Round Proper - Saturday 28 January 202

• Fifth Round Proper - Wednesday 1 March 2023

•Quarter-Final - Saturday 18 March 202

• Semi-Final - Saturday 22 April 202

• Final - Saturday 3 June 2023

Here are today’s rumours...

Watford could sell play-off winner this summer Watford are reportedly prepared to sell Philip Zinckernagel this summer, with Nottingham Forest targeting their former loanee. Olympiacos are also interested in the 27-year-old. (Nottingham Forest News)

Crystal Palace agree deal for West Brom star West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to join Crystal Palace on a four-year deal this summer. The England international had previously been linked with Tottenham, however they recently signed Fraser Forster. (The Sun)

Swansea City boss reunites with defender Swansea City have snapped up MK Dons' Harry Darling. Russell Martin signed the defender for his former club from Cambridge United last year. (Yorkshire Live)

Middlesbrough winger brushes off Tottenham interest Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones has claimed that he is not looking to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer, despite a number of Premier League clubs showing interest. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been tracking the 22-year-old. (90min)