Huddersfield Town make their point as Carlos Corberan plans for next season

Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan. Picture: Tony Johnson

They signed off with a point from their travels after going ahead at Reading through Josh Koroma.

The hosts were ahead by half-time thanks to goals from Michael Olise, with a penalty, and Yakou Meite.

Although Reading dominated most of the second half, they missed a series of half-chances – allowing Rarmani Edmonds-Green to level in the ‘93rd’ minute.

Town head coach Carlos Corberan said: “We didn’t get the result we wanted but we finished the game with the right mentality.

“We made a lot of passes but, at times, we made it too complicated for ourselves.

“The start of the game was very positive for us. But after we scored, we knew it was not going to be easy to defend because Reading have a lot of ability.

“They tried to attack a lot, they were trying to change the game, so we had to play with a lot of personality and character.

“Fortunately, we got a point. Even though it doesn’t change anything in the table, it changes a lot of feeling that we have inside ourselves.

“As a club, we want to grow and we want to improve the squad.

“I want to see a better profile of the team, better performances and better results.”

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic hailed the “huge improvement” in his side – compared to recent seasons – as they secured a seventh-place finish.

Despite Reading winning only one of their last 11 matches of the campaign, Paunovic said: “I think that the season has been a success. I think that is how we should look at it.

“We didn’t finish in the best possible way or the way that we wanted to. Okay, maybe it is not quite a success. But I would definitely characterise it as a huge improvement this season.

“A huge improvement in the game, in our identity and in our character.

“And, of course, an overall improvement in results.

“We had been in the play-offs for almost the whole season so it’s hard not to see that as a disappointment.

“After the disappointment of missing the play-offs, the players have worked hard and kept themselves accountable.”

Paunovic, in his first campaign in English football, confirmed that he would like to stay at Reading next season.

Reading: Southwood, Tomas Esteves, Yiadom, Holmes, Richards, Semedo, Laurent, Rinomhota, Swift (Tetek 67), Olise (Moore 77), Meite (Joao 67). Unused substitutes: Baldock, Gibson, Aluko, Boyce-Clarke, Azeez, Camara.

Huddersfield Town: Schofield, Vallejo, Keogh, Sarr (Edmonds-Green 77), Aarons (Eiting 60), Hogg, O’Brien, High (Bacuna 77), Koroma, Holmes (Thomas 60), Ward (Phillips 70). Unused substitutes: Stearman, Crichlow-Noble, Headley, Joel Pereira.

Referee: J Gillett (Australia).