Huddersfield Town will look to continue their impressive 16-game unbeaten run tomorrow evening, when they host relegation zone strugglers Peterborough United.

The Terriers' fine run of form has seen them climb to third in the table, and while automatic promotion may be a long shot, they look like they could well secure a play-off spot if they can maintain their strong form.

Their next opponents, however, are rock-bottom of the table, and have an eight point gap to overcome if they're to haul themselves out of the relegation zone.

The last time the two sides met, back in November, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw, with Danny Ward getting on the scoresheet for Carlos Corberan's side.

Discussing his team's fine run of form following last weekend's 2-0 win away at Birmingham City, Huddersfield's head coach said: “It’s down to many things –we’re in this dynamic, they’re giving the best they can, the mentality of the players, the desire to play game by game and the positive performances.

"We have a strong mentality –it’s impossible to compete in the Championship if not.

"Just as one example, (goalkeeper) Lee Nicholls has had many good performances and helped earn us a lot of points.

“It’s not easy to achieve 100 per cent commitment every time you’re on the pitch, but the players are taking a lot of responsibility and putting in a lot of desire to compete."

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, ahead of another busy midweek packed with fixtures.

Promising Bournemouth youngsters Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura have both seen their deals extended until 2023, but the club exercising their option to lengthen their contracts by a year. The former has netted seven goals for the Cherries so far this season. (Club website)

Alex Aldridge has his role of Stoke City's head of recruitment to take on the same role at Millwall. He'll now be working alongside former Potters boss Gary Rowett at the Den. (Stoke Sentinel)

Blackburn Rovers are said to be readying talks with defender Harry Pickering over a new contract. He only joined the club from Crewe last year, but is expected to be handed a new deal as a reward for his fine form this season. (Football Insider)

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has claimed that the club aren't wanted in the Championship next season, as the threat of relegation continues to hang over their heads. His comments come following the side's 1-0 loss to Cardiff on Tuesday night. The Rams remain eight points deep in the relegation zone. (BBC Sport)