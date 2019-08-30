Huddersfield Town need to learn how to win again – Mark Hudson

Huddersfield Town need to develop a “ruthless” streak if they are to end their six-month wait for a competitive victory at Luton Town tomorrow.

Mark Hudson: Has overseen two defeats in his time in charge of Huddersfield Town.

That is the view of interim manager Mark Hudson who has been in charge of the first-team duties since Jan Siewert’s sacking on August 16.

The former Terriers midfielder watched on last weekend as Town were beaten 2-0 by Reading at the John Smith’s Stadium. He was also at the helm for the 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City on August 21.

Huddersfield’s last competitive victory came just over six months ago when they struck late to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the Premier League at the end of February.

“We need to change our mentality to be more ruthless,” admitted Hudson. “We need to take our chances that we create and we need to create more. We need to get that winning mentality back.”

He added: “We need to face it straight on; there is stuff to be worked on.

“We have to learn how to win and we have to be really, really ruthless.”

Huddersfield have struggled in defence and attack since their return to the Championship.

They have played six games in league and cup since the start of the campaign and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Going forward the Terriers have scored just two goals from open play and managed just four in total.

“We need to improve in every area,” continued Hudson.

“It is obviously easier to win games when you keep clean sheets and when you can score goals.

“We attack together and we defend together and we will continue to focus on trying to improve in all areas.”

Luton have lost three of their opening five league games but claimed an opening-day 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough and last weekend triumphed 3-1 over Barnsley.

They also advanced into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win at Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

On the test awaiting Huddersfield tomorrow, Hudson added: “Luton are in a good way at the moment, they are not to be taken lightly.

“It is a tough place to go, we already know that but it is another game we have to try and win.”