Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Huddersfield Town are back in action this evening as they host QPR in the Championship.

The match comes after an important 2-0 win over Luton Town on Monday that took them second in the league table - four points off automatic promotion.

The Terriers lost in the reverse fixture back in November, however it was the first time they had fallen to defeat against QPR since August 2015.

Huddersfield will be relying on those around them losing today, with the Cherries set to host Middlesbrough, while Nottingham Forest take on Luton.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Preston academy product announces retirement Former Preston North End defender Conor McLaughlin has been forced to retire at 30 due to injuries. The ex-Northern Ireland international spent five years with the Lilywhites before going onto play for Fleetwood Town, Millwall and Sunderland. Photo Sales

2. Ex-West Brom boss set for managerial return Alan Pardew is reportedly set for a return to management with CSKA Sofia. The 60-year-old has been out of work since leaving ADO Den Haag in 2020. (Birmingham Live) Photo Sales

3. Burnley target Blackburn Rovers man Burnley are planning a surprise summer move for Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan this summer. The 28-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and could be seen as a replacement to James Tarkowski. (TEAMtalk) Photo Sales

4. Tottenham favourites to sign Posh youngster Tottenham are reportedly the hot favourites to secure the signing of Peterborough United prospect Ronnie Edwards this summer. The 19-year-old has been a regular in the Championship this season. (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo Sales