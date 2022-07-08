The Spanish coach resigned from his position at The John Smith’s Stadium earlier this week.

Carlos Corberan took over at Huddersfield Town in July 2020 and was in charge of the Terriers for just over 100 matches.

The 38-year old will be remembered for bringing the club to the Championship play-off final last season after an initial 20th place finish during his first season in charge.

He leaves The John Smith’s Stadium a little over three weeks before they are due to kick off their 2022/23 campaign against relegated Burnley with Danny Schofield stepping in to take charge.

The Terriers and the Clarets will kick off the new EFL Championship season on Friday, July 29.

Following an impressive second season in charge of Huddersfield, Corberan ranks as one of the more successful managers in the club’s recent history.

A total of 38 wins, 28 draws and 36 defeats gives the Spaniard an overall win percentage of 37.25% from his 102 games as head coach with 123 goals scored and 129 conceded.

That record puts him in good standing alongside some popular predecessors but where does he rank amongst recent Terriers’ bosses?

Here are the past ten managers of Huddersfield Town ranked by their overall percentage of games won while in charge at The John Smith’s Stadium:

1. Lee Clark - 48.59% Played: 177, won: 86

2. Andy Ritchie - 43.14% Played: 51, won: 22

3. Carlos Corberan - 37.25% Played: 102, won: 38

4. Simon Grayson - 34.69% Played: 49, won: 17