Where are Huddersfield Town predicted to finish?

Huddersfield Town kick-start the new Championship season at home to newly relegated Burnley this evening.

The Terriers will be eager to start with a positive result against Vincent Kompany’s side.

It has been a summer of transition at the John Smith’s Stadium following their play-off final loss to Nottingham Forest in May.

Carlos Corberan has left the Yorkshire outfit and former player Danny Schofield has been left to pick up the pieces.

The club’s recruitment has been impressive once again and they have brought in Will Boyle, Tino Anjorin, Connor Mahoney, David Kasumu, Jack Rudoni and Yuta Nakayama to bolster their ranks so it will be interesting to see how they get on.

Parimatch has tasked 500 Championship fans with the job of predicting which clubs will get promoted and relegated this season.

Here we take a look at the results, starting with teams tipped for relegation before moving on to promotion candidates....

1. 24. Blackpool 194 votes Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2. 23. Rotherham 182 votes Photo: Staff Photo Sales

3. 22. Wigan 178 votes Photo: Richard Sellers Photo Sales

4. 21. Birmingham 161 votes Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales