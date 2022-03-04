Huddersfield Town return to our TV screens tonight.

The Terriers are set to host Peterborough United in the Championship tonight - with the match broadcast live on Sky Sports.

After a spectacular run of 17 matches unbeaten, Huddersfield will be feeling very confident of another win against Posh - who currently sit bottom of the table without a league win this year.

A win for Carlos Corberan’s side could take them into an automatic promotion spot above Bournemouth, however the Cherries still have four games in hand over them.

Despite Town’s brilliant form, they will be wary of their previous results against Posh as they have failed to beat them in their last five attempts - with their last victory coming in the Johnstones Paint Trophy back in 2010.

