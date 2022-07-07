Huddersfield Town transfer news: Newly promoted club to bid for Terriers midfielder, Norwich pursuing loan deal for Brazilian

Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer news.

By Molly Burke
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 9:26 am

Huddersfield Town confirmed the signing of Conor Mahoney on a two-year deal with an option of a further year.

The 25-year-old joins the club following his release from Millwall this summer after only managing eight appearances in the Championship last season.

Mahoney becomes the Terriers’ third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Will Boyle from Cheltenham Town and David Kasumu from MK Dons.

Carlos Corberan’s side are looking to bolster their ranks after they saw nine players depart at the end of last season.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Boro set to sign ex-Blackburn Rovers ace

Middlesbrough are set to secure the signing of Ryan Nyambe after his contract with Blackburn Rovers expired last month. The defender has agreed to move to the Riverside Stadium and will join Darragh Lenihan in switching from Ewood Park. (Football League World)

2. Former Preston star lined up for return

Preston North End are understood to be considering a move for West Brom's Callum Robinson, three years after he left Deepdale. The forward scored nine goals and assisted nine in the Championship last season. (Express & Star)

3. West Ham remain keen on Blackburn Rovers striker

West Ham are said to be still pursuing a deal for Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international was thought to be the subject of a lot of interest this summer, however a move is yet to be made by any parties. (The Guardian)

4. QPR snap up Premier League starlet

QPR have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts. The 23-year-old has only managed to score two goals in the Premier League since the Whites promotion in 2020. (QPR FC)

TerriersTransfer rumoursNorwich City FC
