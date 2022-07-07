Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer news.
Huddersfield Town confirmed the signing of Conor Mahoney on a two-year deal with an option of a further year.
The 25-year-old joins the club following his release from Millwall this summer after only managing eight appearances in the Championship last season.
Mahoney becomes the Terriers’ third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Will Boyle from Cheltenham Town and David Kasumu from MK Dons.
Carlos Corberan’s side are looking to bolster their ranks after they saw nine players depart at the end of last season.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Boro set to sign ex-Blackburn Rovers ace
Middlesbrough are set to secure the signing of Ryan Nyambe after his contract with Blackburn Rovers expired last month. The defender has agreed to move to the Riverside Stadium and will join Darragh Lenihan in switching from Ewood Park. (Football League World)
2. Former Preston star lined up for return
Preston North End are understood to be considering a move for West Brom's Callum Robinson, three years after he left Deepdale. The forward scored nine goals and assisted nine in the Championship last season. (Express & Star)
3. West Ham remain keen on Blackburn Rovers striker
West Ham are said to be still pursuing a deal for Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international was thought to be the subject of a lot of interest this summer, however a move is yet to be made by any parties. (The Guardian)
4. QPR snap up Premier League starlet
QPR have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts. The 23-year-old has only managed to score two goals in the Premier League since the Whites promotion in 2020. (QPR FC)