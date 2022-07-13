Huddersfield Town transfer news: Nottingham Forest launch eight-figure bid for Terriers duo, West Brom hold talks with former loanee

Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:20 am

Huddersfield Town came out victorious in their first match of pre-season yesterday.

The Terriers hosted League One club Morecambe in a behind-closed-doors friendly, with Ben Jackson bagging a first half brace before Jordan Rhodes made it three for the hosts shortly before full-time.

The match allowed the players to build up their fitness, with two different starting line-ups featuring across both halves.

Town will take the short trip to North Yorkshire this weekend for their second pre-season clash with Harrogate Town.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Hatters receive boost in pursuit of Premier League youngster

Luton Town have received a boost in their bid to sign Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson, with the 19-year-old admitting he would like to go out on loan again if he isn't included in Edide Howe's first-team plans. West Brom and Stoke are also keen on Anderson. (NUFC)

2. Reading closing in on Republic of Ireland international

Reading are close to re-signing former Southampton striker Shane Long after he was released at the end of last season. The 35-year-old scored over 50 goals for the Royals during his six-year stint with the club, however he has only managed two goals since February 2021. (Football League World)

3. Blackpool & Norwich chase League One starlet

Blackpool and Norwich City are in competition to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The Seasiders have reportedly already made a bid for the 21-year-old. (Lancashire Live)

4. Cardiff City striker set for Midlands medical

Cardiff City's James Collins is nearing a move to League One club Derby County, with a medical scheduled for today. The 31-year-old has struggled to make an impact since his move to Wales last summer, scoring three goals in the Championship last season. (Football Insider)

