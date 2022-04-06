Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

A number of the Championship’s promotion-chasers were in action last night.

Luton Town, Sheffield United, QPR and Milwall all featured, however Huddersfield Town still remain third in the league after yesterday’s results.

The Blades moved up to fifth after securing a narrow win over QPR, while Luton failed to take the victory against Peterborough United and now sit one point below the Terriers.

Meanwhile, Millwall remain four points below a play-off spot after they suffered defeat to Swansea City.

Carlos Corberan’s side host the Hatters on Monday and can move to within three points off an automatic promotion spot, depending on Bournemouth’s result against West Brom this evening.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Fulham boss plays down move for Wales international Fulham's Marco Silva has said its "too early" to discuss Neco Williams' future at the club. The Welshman has impressed while on loan from Liverpool and has been rumoured to remain in London permanently beyond the summer. (West London Sport)

2. Millwall eye new deal for promising defender Millwall have offered 18-year-old Chinwike Okoli his first professional contract amid interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Cardiff and Fulham. However, it is thought that the Lions have only offered him £500 per week. (Allnigeriasoccer.com)

3. Arsenal sign prospect released by Fulham Arsenal have reportedly signed 16-year-old defender Maldini Kacurri following his release by Fulham. The teenager has featured for the Gunners in a friendly academy match against Garuda Select. (Daily Cannon)

4. Rangers join race for England ace Rangers have reportedly expressed interest in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. A number of clubs, including Tottenham, are also keen on the 29-year-old. (Football League World)