Huddersfield Town confirmed yesterday that goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has signed a contract extension with the club.

The 29-year-old will now remain with the Championship club until 2026, with an option to extend by a further year.

Fans will be delighted by the news after Nicholls enjoyed an exceptional 2021/22 campaign that saw him named as the Terriers’ Player of the Year, as well as the Sky Bet Championship Goalkeeper of the Year.

The keeper’s new contract comes a year after he joined the club for free from MK Dons, where he helped them win promotion to League One in 2019.

1. Ex-Leeds United youngster joins Potters Stoke City have confirmed the arrival of Liam McCarron on a permanent deal. The full-back only made one senior appearance for the Whites since joining the club in 2019. (SCFC)

2. West Brom summer transfer window stance revealed It has been revealed that West Brom will now have to sell players before they can bring anyone else in this summer as they look to lower the wage bill. The Baggies have already signed John Swift and Jed Wallace. (Express & Star)

3. Watford star closing in on France move Watford's Moussa Sissoko is set to join Nantes in a €2m deal following the Hornets' relegation. The Frenchman joined the club last summer in for around £3m. (Ouest France)

4. League One clubs to battle over Swansea City striker Sheffield Wednesday have joined Portsmouth in the race to sign Swansea City's Kyle Joseph. The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with Cheltenham Town where he scored four goals before he was recalled by the Welsh side. (Wales Online)