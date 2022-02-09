Preston 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Terriers extend unbeaten run to 11 games

Carlos Corberan’s Terriers remain in fifth place in the Sky Bet Championship table as they extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Preston, meanwhile, drew for the fourth consecutive home match, but have now lost just once in 10 matches since Ryan Lowe took over at Deepdale in early December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End opened up the first clear sight of goal after 10 minutes when Ched Evans disappointingly scuffed his shot.

Huddersfield Town's head coach Carlo Corberan. Picture Tony Johnson.

Both sides were playing open, enterprising football early on, and the Terriers replied with Danny Ward lashing a half-volley narrowly over the top.

The hosts were out of luck when, following some neat build-up play, Ben Whiteman’s thunderous goal-bound strike was blocked on its way through by team-mate Greg Cunningham.

Noisy fans of both teams were lapping it up, with the visiting contingent off their feet when the Terriers went close.

Luke O’Brien saw an effort blocked, with the rebound falling to Harry Toffolo, who failed to find the target from 15 yards.

The tempo dipped somewhat as the interval approached and it was two minutes before half-time when the next opportunity arose. It fell to North End, with Daniel Johnson crossing in for Evans, whose close-range effort was beaten away by Lee Nicholls.

Evans was unlucky when his effort was blocked by Tom Lees.

Archer then tested Nicholls with a quickfire shot on the turn.

With the game now ebbing and flowing once again Huddersfield, now attacking the end where their fans were massed, threatened when Danel Sinani volleyed straight at keeper Daniel Iversen.

Terriers’ sub Carel Eiting saw a powerful strike blocked, while North End appealed for an 84th-minute penalty when sub Emil Riis went down following a challenge from Lees.

Preston North End: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Johnson, Cunningham (Earl 35), Evans (Jakobsen 68), Archer (Sinclair 90). Unused substitutes: Lindsay, McCann, Ledson, Ripley.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Thomas, Turton, Pearson, Lees, Toffolo, Sinani (Eiting 66), Hogg, O’Brien, Holmes (Koroma 86), Ward (Rhodes 84). Unused substitutes: Ruffels, Blackman, Sarr, Russell.