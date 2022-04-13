Here is the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Huddersfield Town claimed a huge three points on Monday as they beat Luton Town to go third in the Championship.

After winning only one of their previous five matches in all competitions, second half goals from Jon Russell and Naby Sarr confirmed the victory for the home side and took them above Nottingham Forest.

With both Forest and Bournemouth yet to play their two games in hand, the Terriers certainly needed the three points to keep in them in the race for automatic promotion.

Carlos Coberan’s side face QPR on Friday night, with the London club without a win since their own victory against the Hatters a month ago.

The Terriers could move within a point of the Cherries if they are to come out on top at Loftus Road, while Scott Parker’s side host promotion chasers Middlesbrough.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Tigers owner dismisses surprise speculation Hull City owner, Acun Ilicali, has shut down recent speculation that they could sign Mesut Ozil, claiming the former Arsenal playmaker is happy in Turkey. (Hull Live) Photo Sales

2. Cardiff to release ex-Aston Villa ace Cardiff City are set to release Leandro Bacuna this summer. The 30-year-old hasn't made an appearance for the Bluebirds since December. (The 72) Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United loanee 'free to leave' It has been reported that Steven Gerrard is planning a huge clearout of players at Villa Park this summer, meaning Sheffield United loanee Conor Hourihane could be on his way out. The midfielder has made 25 appearances in the Championship this season. (The Mirror) Photo Sales

4. West Brom star in middle of Premier League tussle Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the free signing of West Brom's Sam Johnstone this summer. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away since the Baggies were relegated last season. (The 72) Photo Sales