Huddersfield Town are set to take on Yorkshire rivals Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

Carlos Corberan could consider a change in system and personnel for the fixture after recent results.

Levi Colwill may not be risked for a full 90 minutes after appearing for the England U21s on Tuesday, while Josh Koroma is likely to replace daniel Sinani.

The Terriers will be without the injured Tino Anjorin who is yet to make his first start for the club since arriving on loan from Chelsea in January.

Meanwhile, Lewis Coyle and Tyler Smith are back in contention for the hosts.

1. Tigers plot ambitious move for World Cup winner Hull City's new owner Acun Ilicali is said to be preparing an offer for Fenerbahce's Mesut Ozil. The former Arsenal star has been excluded from the squad. (TEAMtalk)

2. Unnamed Championship club targeting Spurs striker Tottenham are reportedly in talks with an unnamed Championship club as they look to send Kion Etete on loan next season. The 20-year-old has two goals and three assists in nine league appearances since joining Cheltenham Town in January. (Football League World)

3. Fulham considering re-signing PSG ace Fulham are interested in re-signing PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola if they are promoted. The 29-year-old is currently on loan at West Ham but has only made one Premier League appearance this season. (Football League World)

4. Robins in contract talks with young midfielder Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed the club are in talks over a new contract for Han-Noah Massengo. Bournemouth, Freiburg and Lyon have previously shown interest in the 20-year-old. (Bristol Live)