With Huddersfield Town out of action for the rest of the month, Carlos Corberan’s side need to use the international break to regroup and regain fitness ready for the final stretch of the Championship season.
The Terriers looked on course to at least secure themselves a spot in the play-offs after going 18 games unbeaten in all competitions, however they are currently suffering a dip in form and need to return to winning ways as soon as possible.
Huddersfield are without a win since March 4 and have suffered defeats to Bournemouth and Millwall over the past week - scoring zero and conceding five.
They have dropped down to fourth and, while they still remain in a play-off spot, the fight for places is incredibly tight and there is only six points between themselves and 10th.
Huddersfield face a tough run coming up as they are set to take on the likes of Luton Town, QPR and Middlesbrough, who are all chasing promotion too.
The Terriers need full focus and no slip ups in the final month of the season if they are to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2019.
