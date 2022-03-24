Here are the best of the Championship transfer rumours.

With Huddersfield Town out of action for the rest of the month, Carlos Corberan’s side need to use the international break to regroup and regain fitness ready for the final stretch of the Championship season.

The Terriers looked on course to at least secure themselves a spot in the play-offs after going 18 games unbeaten in all competitions, however they are currently suffering a dip in form and need to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Huddersfield are without a win since March 4 and have suffered defeats to Bournemouth and Millwall over the past week - scoring zero and conceding five.

They have dropped down to fourth and, while they still remain in a play-off spot, the fight for places is incredibly tight and there is only six points between themselves and 10th.

Huddersfield face a tough run coming up as they are set to take on the likes of Luton Town, QPR and Middlesbrough, who are all chasing promotion too.

The Terriers need full focus and no slip ups in the final month of the season if they are to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2019.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blues keeping tabs on former Wimbledon ace Birmingham City are considering a move for former Charlton, Wimbledon and Wigan centre-back Terell Thomas, with the player set to become a free agent this summer. (teamTALK)

2. Championship outfits chasing Salford City striker Cardiff City, Reading and Swansea City are among a number of clubs interested in signing Salford City's Brandon Thomas-Asante this summer. The 23-year-old has nine goals in League Two this season. (The 72)

3. MK Dons to reignite interest in Seasiders star MK Dons are likely to revisit their interest in Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson this summer. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell with the club in the first half of the campaign, however was recalled to Bloomfield Road and has only made one appeaerance since. (The 72)

4. Lilywhites defender heads out on loan Preston youngster Teddy Mfuni has joined Witton Albion on loan to gain some experience. The 17-year-old has been with the Lilywhites since U14 level. (PNEFC)