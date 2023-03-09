News you can trust since 1754
The 10 Huddersfield Town players who are due to become free agents this summer including Bradford City loanee - gallery

A look at players who are out of contract at Huddersfield Town at the end of this season as they have some decisions to make

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
2 minutes ago

Huddersfield Town are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship as they look to avoid relegation to League One. Neil Warnock has been brought in as the man to try and keep them in the second tier.

The Terriers are currently 23rd in the league table after their draw with Bristol City at home last time out. They are six points from safety with a game against West Brom away up next this weekend.

Here is a look at the Huddersfield players who are due to become free agents at the end of the season as things stand...

The goalkeeper joined Huddersfield in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

1. Tomas Vaclik

He spent time away on loan at Portsmouth in League One earlier this season.

2. Josh Koroma

Photo: Simon Davies

The striker has scored three league goals so far this term.

3. Danny Ward

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Like Vaclik, the former Sheffield Wednesday man only penned a short-term deal with the Terriers.

4. Florian Kamberi

