The 10 Huddersfield Town players who are due to become free agents this summer including Bradford City loanee - gallery
A look at players who are out of contract at Huddersfield Town at the end of this season as they have some decisions to make
Huddersfield Town are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship as they look to avoid relegation to League One. Neil Warnock has been brought in as the man to try and keep them in the second tier.
The Terriers are currently 23rd in the league table after their draw with Bristol City at home last time out. They are six points from safety with a game against West Brom away up next this weekend.
Here is a look at the Huddersfield players who are due to become free agents at the end of the season as things stand...