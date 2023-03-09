A look at players who are out of contract at Huddersfield Town at the end of this season as they have some decisions to make

Huddersfield Town are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship as they look to avoid relegation to League One. Neil Warnock has been brought in as the man to try and keep them in the second tier.

The Terriers are currently 23rd in the league table after their draw with Bristol City at home last time out. They are six points from safety with a game against West Brom away up next this weekend.

Here is a look at the Huddersfield players who are due to become free agents at the end of the season as things stand...

1 . Tomas Vaclik The goalkeeper joined Huddersfield in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Photo Sales

2 . Josh Koroma He spent time away on loan at Portsmouth in League One earlier this season. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales

3 . Danny Ward The striker has scored three league goals so far this term. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4 . Florian Kamberi Like Vaclik, the former Sheffield Wednesday man only penned a short-term deal with the Terriers. Photo Sales