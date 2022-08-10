Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the message from Jordan Rhodes, Huddersfield Town’s veteran striker whose smartly-taken goal against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night was not enough to sate a worried fanbase.

By then Huddersfield were already 4-0 down and heading for a third straight defeat to start the season, a woeful return on the back of a summer in which the head coach who took them to within one win of the Premier League, Carlos Corberan, walked away. Rhodes is still here, though. Still defiant.

Jordan Rhodes: Got his first goal of the season on Tuesday, by which time it was too little, too late. (Picture: PA)

“Hard work and togetherness,” was his answer as to what is needed from the squad of players. “When things are not going so well, it’s easier to point the finger and blame.

“It’s important that we don’t do that collectively within the team, we stay together and continue what was so good last year and what we had within those four walls in that changing room was a real team, togetherness, and a good spirit.

“It’s important that we keep that together and we don’t let that break us, because having that together this season will win more games that we lose.”

On Tuesday night’s defeat, Rhodes added: “Completely not good enough. That’s from all us lads – we’ve really let the manager down, the staff down, and the fans here tonight who have paid their hard earned money. We’ve really not been good enough, and that’s for the first half an hour in three games now, we’ve given ourselves an absolute mountain to climb. It’s just not good enough for a Huddersfield Town team.

Huddersfield Town's Jordan Rhodes (left) and Preston North End's Ryan Ledson challenge during the Carabao Cup, first round match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, on Tuesday (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

“From a fans point of view, you must be incredibly frustrated, and angry, and quite rightly so.