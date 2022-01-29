Women’s FA CUP: Huddersfield Town plotting to upset Everton

After beating Sir Tom Finney Ladies, Sheffield FC and Loughborough Lightning to reach the fourth round, Town welcome Everton to the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday as they look to reach the next round.

However, it will be no easy task for the Terriers, who are two divisions lower than their opposition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Town having played three games already to reach the fourth round, Everton will be entering the competition this round.

Huddersfield Town play Everton this weekend in Women's FA Cup.

Town player Lauren Griffiths and her side are preparing for the challenge that they will face this weekend.

“It gives us an opportunity to bring in more fans and exposure for the club which is important for the future and our brand,” she said.

“For the players, as much as we want to focus on the result of the game, it’s also about enjoying the experience and atmosphere. It’s an exciting opportunity so hopefully we can put on a good show for everybody who turns up to support us.”

Griffiths continued: “I think we’re realistic about the challenge we face and the quality they have in their squad. We are under no illusion about the size of the challenge we face, so any backing and support we get will give us some extra encouragement and belief. We’re playing good football at the minute so the game has come at potentially the best time for us and our momentum.

“It is important for us to try and stick to our principles and for us to challenge our own standards and fitness levels. There won’t be any chance for us to switch off so it’s a mental test as much as a physical one.”

This will not be the first time the Terriers have come up against an elite side in this competition. Last season, they travelled south to Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth round, and in the 2018/19 season, came from 3-0 down to beat Championship side Charlton Athletic 5-4 on penalties.

With fans not being able to attend games last season, this FA Cup campaign encourages fans to support their local women’s side.