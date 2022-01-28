Doncaster Rovers' latest signing Ben Jackson, pictured in action for Huddersfield Town. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

Jackson will remain with Rovers for the rest of the season on loan with his signing being the latest arrival in a busy week of transfer business which has also seen Adam Clayton and Mipo Odubeko join the League One side's relegation fight.

Stockport-born Jackson will renew acquaintances with a familiar face in loan striker Odubeko, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full-back has made one senior appearance for the Terriers in the EFL Cup game against Rochdale in September 2020.

The academy product has had spells earlier in his career on loan at Darlington and hometown club Stockport County, with the player having had two separate loan stints with the Hatters.

Jackson spent the second half of last season with Bolton Wanderers, helping the Trotters win promotion back to the third tier at the first attempt.

Jackson - Rovers' seventh signing so far this month - has signed in time to be included in Gary McSheffrey’s squad for Saturday’s game against Plymouth Argyle.

The 20-year-old is the latest young Town player to head out on loan this month.

Matty Daly and Romoney Crichlow have returned from loan spells to head back out to Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle, while Kian Harratt has linked up with Port Vale.