Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles on fighting temptation to be 'my own worst enemy'
Talking to team-mates and helping the Terriers' many new faces to settle into their new surroundings comes naturally to the former Rotherham United midfielder, but he admits he has to fight his instincts in other ways after being chosen as part of manager Lee Grant's leadership group.
"I want to be there at times when things get tough and be more of a leader in my own game," says Wiles, who has scored two goals so far this season for a team expected to challenge for automatic promotion in League One despite a complete overhaul of the squad and its coaching staff.
"I can't get frustrated when things don't go right and I want to be the one to gee everyone up when they need it.
"When it doesn't go my way, sometimes I can be my own worst enemy because that split second out of the game can affect so many things.
"It's about reacting in a more professional manner and being a responsible player to lead the group when it does get tough."
Despite the picture he paints, Wiles has shown good discipline in blue-and-white stripes. In 95 appearances in all competitions since he joined in the summer of 2023, he has only picked up one yellow card. That came against the Millers in January.
With four defeats in the last six games in all competitions, Town are going through a tough spell at the moment. But they started the campaign strongly, despite a rookie manager having to bed in 14 summer signings.
Wiles is proud to have played his part in that.
"I'll talk to everyone, I'm quite an open person," says the 26-year-old. "I try to make everyone have a laugh and I think that's why I've been selected to be part of the leadership group, for what I bring.
"I do feel that sense of responsibility to get everyone together but not just off the pitch, on the pitch as well.
"We've not had anything organised because the season comes thick and fast so we've not had time.
"It's just more players going for coffees, we're getting more of a coffee group. On a matchday you can just sense it.
"The way people talk to each other, it's like we've been together as a group for a couple of years. That's something special and can play a massive part."