Huddersfield Town's bid for League One Golden Boot winner and former Doncaster Rovers striker is rejected by League One rivals
The South London Press report that the Addicks have turned down an offer from the Terriers for May, who previously worked under Town chief Michael Duff during his time at Cheltenham.
The former Doncaster Rovers striker, who made his name in South Yorkshire after moving from non-league side Hythe Town in early 2017, earned a move to Charlton after a goal-laden spell at Cheltenham.
May scored 67 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins after joining from Doncaster in January 2020.
The forward, who turns 31 early next month, is about to enter the second and final year of his deal at The Valley.He scored 27 goals in 50 appearances for Charlton last term - including 23 at league level - although it is understood that the Addicks could be tempted to cash in on the player if the offer is viewed to be right and alternatives have been lined up, while the player could be receptive to a move back north if circumstances dictate.
