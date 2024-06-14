HUDDERSFIELD Town have reportedly seen a bid for Charlton Athletic striker and reigning League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May turned down by the London club.

The South London Press report that the Addicks have turned down an offer from the Terriers for May, who previously worked under Town chief Michael Duff during his time at Cheltenham.

The former Doncaster Rovers striker, who made his name in South Yorkshire after moving from non-league side Hythe Town in early 2017, earned a move to Charlton after a goal-laden spell at Cheltenham.

May scored 67 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins after joining from Doncaster in January 2020.

Target: Charlton Athletic's Alfie May, who is the subject of interest from Huddersfield Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.