Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer on 'stepping up' and finding his voice for club and country
As the Huddersfield Town defender now must do if he strides out for Northern Ireland in tonight’s friendly with Denmark in Copenhagen.
Manager Michael O'Neill plans to expose his young squad to a higher level of opposition before the start of the World Cup qualifiers in September.
O’Neill’s side have lost just three of their past 13 internationals in recent years and gained promotion to League B in the Nations League, but he is mindful that the prospect of facing the Danes represents a step up in class.
Coping with jump in levels is something Spencer has proved proficient at in his career to date in fairness.
An old head on young shoulders, the 21-year-old made his senior debut for his country three years ago - even before he had even made his competitive bow for Town.
He has already been capped over a dozen times.
The Belfast lad has previously assumed responsibility amid tough times for the Terriers and his development has been one of the few pleasing aspects in a couple of hard seasons.
Spencer said: "I have sort of had to step up and be that more experienced player because of some of the injuries we’ve had and it’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing.
"When you are first coming through, you are a bit more shy and you don't really know the team or players. But I am more than happy to give out instructions now.”
Town team-mate Dion Charles and Spencer’s good friend and former house-mate Callum Marshall - who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield from West Ham - are also in the squad.
Marshall’s indefatigable performances last term proved a redeeming feature for Town, and he was comfortably their most consistent forward.
Spencer added: "I have known Callum for a few years and knew he’d only come here and do well.
"He is a great personality and character around the place and even though he’s a young lad, he still goes out there and puts himself about, which is nice to see."
Marshall’s time away from the pitch also proved handy as he brushed up on his domestic skills after previously getting some rubbing on that front from his good friend. Spencer quipped: "He is not as bad no more and is a bit more tidy and structured which is good to see!."