Huddersfield Town's brutal £17m squad market value drop compared to Stoke, Watford & more

Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation, with the player valuations continuing to ruffle the feathers of fans and pundits alike.

Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and squad promotions seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see a the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.

Now the season has drawn to a close, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) at how Huddersfield Town's overall squad market value has changed compared to every other Championship side, and ranked them in order of percentage change, along with each club's most highly valued player.

1. Wycombe Wanderers Start of season overall squad market value: £2.9m. End of season overall squad market value: £8.2m. Overall percentage change: +182%. Most valuable player: Jordan Obita (estimated market value = £540k)

2. Blackburn Rovers Start of season overall squad market value: £25.5m. End of season overall squad market value: £66.2m. Overall percentage change: +160%. Most valuable player: Adam Armstrong (estimated market value = £14.4m)

3. Rotherham United Start of season overall squad market value: £6.2m. End of season overall squad market value: £14m. Overall percentage change: +127%. Most valuable player: Daniel Barlaser (estimated market value = £1.6m)

4. Coventry City Start of season overall squad market value: £7.2m. End of season overall squad market value: £14.9m. Overall percentage change: +107%. Most valuable player: Gustavo Hamer (estimated market value = £1.8m)