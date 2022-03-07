Huddersfield Town's Carlos Corberan on missing out on a cup date with Liverpool

Boasting an 18-match unbeaten sequence in all competitions, Town went ahead early on when Tom Lees headed home from Danel Sinani's corner on 13 minutes for his third goal in two matches.

But Forest, unbeaten at home since losing to Town at Christmas, levelled when Sam Surridge tidily finished on 29 minutes - with the striker having earlier seen a goal ruled out for offside when replays showed that he was onside. No VAR was in operation at the City Ground.

A fine header from Ryan Yates put Forest ahead on 38 minutes, with the midfielder - who netted a last-gasp leveller for his side at Sheffield United on Friday - latching onto James Garner's free-kick with Josh Ruffels playing him onside.

Danny Ward had opportunities to level in the second half while Forest spurned two golden chances to wrap the game up. But it was the hosts who ultimately prevailed to set up a glamour last-eight home tie with Liverpool.

Town suffered a first reverse since November 27 in the process.

Corberan, seeking to secure a quarter-final cup appearance for Town, for the first time in half a century, said: "Of course, we came here with a target to keep going in the cup and we did not achieve this and it is a disappointing feeling to not keep playing in this special competition and it is special for our club, dressing room and fans.

"We were beaten by a team who in some moments of the game and areas of the pitch were better than us. This is something very important to correct and analyse because our target has to be a more competitive team.

"We started really well and we used one set-piece situation really well. If you analyse the clear chances of the first half, they scored from two transitional situations.

"We had some big chances and could only score one goal with Pipa hitting the post and the keeper making a magnificent save.

"In the second half, we had to change it as their pressing was better and we had to change to be more competitive. They had big chances on the counter attack. In this competition, when it is all or nothing, you have to take risks. They are one team who are dangerous in these kind of situations.

"In the first half, their pressing was better than our solutions to break the press and better than our transition."

Offering his take, Forest boss Steve Cooper said: "I thought it was a great cup tie and I thought we had an excellent first half. We showed a great reaction (after going behind).

"The second half was a proper cup tie. We should have scored a couple more.