Carlos Corberan says Huddersfield Town's draw 'feels like a defeat today and will do tomorrow'

Corberan said it felt like that immediately after the game, and still will the day after.

The 2-2 result turned on a controversial decision in the 83rd-minute when Sorba Thomas raised his boot as Alex Mowatt ducked his head in the penalty area and although there appeared to be no contact, Donohoue pointed to the spot.

FRUSTRATION: Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan

Having looked dead and buried in the game after two poacher's goals for Danny Ward, Karlan Grant got them back into it and a minute later substitute Andy Carroll headed in after Jonathan Hogg gave the ball away.

In their different ways, both goals annoyed the coach.

"I think it was very obvious that we were better than them during 80 minutes but the penalty changed the feeling and the emotion of the game," he reflected.

"The penalty changed the whole game and the fact they scored very fast (after the penalty) could have cost us all the points but the team reacted well and the last minutes and we could even have got all three (Sam Johnstone saving from Jon Russell in stoppage time).

"My feeling was that for 80 minutes we were much better than them and for 10 minutes they created the feeling that we gave them a point we could have avoided."

Corberan had not seen the incident back when he spoke to the media, but thought the referee got his decision wrong.

"From my view from the bench I didn't see a penalty," he insisted.

"Sorba touched the ball but it's not easy of course for the referee. He has to be 100 per cent sure because these decisions can change a game.

"Sorba 100 per cent wouldn't do that again but he was winning the ball.

"The second factor for me in us not taking the three points was that as soon as we conceded the first goal we conceded a second. We were dominating the game in attack in the previous 80 minutes.

"Today it feels like a defeat, tomorrow we will feel like that.

"We have to learn from this but it's not easy to learn from because without that I feel the team would have earned three points."

Predictably, former Huddersfield manager Steve Bruce had the opposite view of the penalty, and felt it had been an even game.

Ward's first came when he charged down a Sam Johnstone clearance, his second when he pounced on the rebound from a save to deny Lewis O'Brien.

"We've gifted them two goals - Sam will have a sleepless night, but it won't be the only time he makes a mistake and it is how you react that is important," said the former centre-back.

"Apart from that, I didn't think there was much in the game.

"It looked like a penalty for me although I haven't seen it back.