Huddersfield Town's ex-Harrogate Town man 'heading out again' with Crewe Alexandra loan lined up

Huddersfield Town midfielder Josh Austerfield is reportedly set to join Crewe Alexandra on loan.
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:23 GMT

The 22-year-old has already had five loan stints away from the John Smith’s Stadium, spending time with Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Harrogate Town and Morecambe.

He remained in the Terriers ranks beyond the end of the summer transfer window but according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, is set to leave on a temporary basis again.

Crewe reportedly want Austerfield following Joe White’s return to parent club Newcastle United. The Railwaymen sit fifth in League Two, three points adrift of an automatic promotion slot.

Josh Austerfield has not yet established himself at senior level for Huddersfield Town. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesJosh Austerfield has not yet established himself at senior level for Huddersfield Town. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images
They are led by Lee Bell, who took the reins in 2022 having previously represented the club as a player.

Austerfield was handed his senior debut for Huddersfield back in 2020, although has been afforded just five outings since. Competition in the Huddersfield midfield has been intensified recently by the loan arrival of Alex Matos from Chelsea and the emergence of Tom Iorpenda.

Matos arrived shortly before the capture of forward Bojan Radulovic, who sealed a permanent switch from HJK Helsinki.

