Unsurprisingly, after losing their coach Carlos Corberan to Olympiacos in the summer and two of their best players, Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo, to Nottingham Forest, it has been a tough start to the season for a club which suffered the disappointment of losing May's Championship play-off final.

After seven games, the Terriers sit one from bottom in the table and out of the League Cup. The only side beneath them, Coventry City, have had three home matches postponed because of the state of their pitch and another for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddesfield have only won once this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet. But in putting that right, they cannot overcompensate, having failed to score in their last two matches.

KEEP BELIEVING: Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg (left) is confident the Teriers' fortunes will turn around soon after a tough start to the season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Keeping clean sheets is massive in this league and it's one of the things we need to look at, defending from the front and right the way through the spine of the team," said captain Hogg. "We need to get as many people behind the ball (when defending) but we need to score goals. It's a combination of both.

"As a team it's everyone's responsibility to keep clean sheets and we all know that."

Keeping the ball better will help. Town have had 45 per cent possession this season, down 3.2 per cent on last season.

"We spoke about it ourselves as a group, possession hasn't been great," acknowledged the former Middlesbrough midfielder. "We've been forcing things in the final third and we need to get some comfortable possession in the games and build the confidence.

"We've spoken with each other and said we need to control the ball, control the game and take the sting out of it."

Hogg, though, is confident that given patience, Huddersfield will come good.

"It's only a matter of time," he said.