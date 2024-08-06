THE pressure involved with joining a club widely expected to be firmly in the League One promotion shake-up in 2024-25 in Huddersfield Town represented a major ‘selling point’ for Lasse Sorensen.

The Dane had a tilt at the play-offs with former club Lincoln City last season. The Red Imps missed out, but still ended 2023-24 in credit.

For the Terriers, finishing in the top six next May has the air of a minimum requirement as Michael Duff’s side seek to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

There is a certain expectancy within that. Not that Sorensen minds at all.

He said: “That’s what we really want. It’s such a selling point and I really want to be part of it.

"We know what the target is, there’s no hiding about it and we all want the same thing.

"Going in with the expectation is something I really look forward to. Lincoln was a lovely club, but different expectations.

"I feel ready to go in somewhere where it’s about winning and that’s the mentality I will try to bring and want to have as well.

"Of course, that (promotion) is what the target is. But I think it is so important that although that is what we want and might say it, it doesn’t mean it’s happening.

"We all know how tough it is, I’ve played in League One before and there’s a lot of big clubs.

"It’s important we know that. We know how much quality there is. But if we get hold of the mentality thing, then I can’t see why not.

"But it’s no good saying what we want to do, we’ve also got to do it; the main thing.”

Approaching his mid-twenties, Sorensen also readily acknowledges that being part of a successful promotion crusade and earning the right to test himself in the second tier represents a big target in his career.

It explains why he elected to join Town, who start the campaign with a tough opener at Peterborough United on Saturday tea-time.

He continued: “I think it was just the size of the club and the journey and project I was being told about.