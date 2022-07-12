Huddersfield Town's latest £22m market value compared to Rotherham United, Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Coventry City and Cardiff City and other Championship rivals

Ahead of the new season, we took a look at player and club market values to gauge which ends of the table each team should be competing at.

The valuations, gathered by Transfermarkt, offer a fair indication of the divide in wealth within any given league, and also open up a debate over whether the wildly-inflated transfer market provides an accurate representation of footballers' true worth.

Transfermarkt have recently updated their player market values ahead of the upcoming campaign, and we've taken a look at where Sheffield United's, Middlesbrough's and Hull City's overall squad values rank alongside the other Championship sides.

As well as that, we've identified every club's most valuable player and how each team's value has either rose or fallen in the last 12 months.

A change in a team's value will occur depending on player arrivals and departures as well as how a player's value can rise or fall depending on form.

More changes can be expected over the coming weeks as players continue to move in and out of Yorkshire's Championship clubs...

1. Watford Current market value: £115.65m. Market value difference since July 2021: 14.5%(£14.63m). Most valuable player: Ismaïla Sarr (£24.3m).

2. Norwich City Current market value: £110.61m. Market value difference since July 2021: -7.8 %(£-9.32m). Most valuable player: Max Aarons (£19.8m).

3. West Brom Current market value: £72.99m. Market value difference since July 2021: -12.2%(£-10.17m). Most valuable player: Alex Mowatt and Daryl Dike (£9m).

4. Burnley Current market value: £72.7m. Market value difference since July 2021: -38.3%(£-45.20m). Most valuable player: Dwight McNeil (£16.2m).