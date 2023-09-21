All Sections
Huddersfield Town's league finish if season spanned Neil Warnock's tenure - above Hull City, Millwall and more

Huddersfield Town said a fond farewell to Neil Warnock following their draw with Stoke City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:56 BST

The veteran returned to the club in February, answering an SOS call nearly 30 years on from his last spell with the Terriers.

A savvy veteran of the Championship, Warnock helped Huddersfield retain their second tier status despite relegation once appearing an inevitability.

He had signalled his intention to depart at the end of the season, but it was confirmed he would in fact be staying on alongside his trusted lieutenant Ronnie Jepson.

Neil Warnock led Huddersfield Town out for the final time against Stoke City. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesNeil Warnock led Huddersfield Town out for the final time against Stoke City. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
However, seven games into the current Championship season, Warnock is no longer in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It is important to consider circumstances when evaluating how successful his latest managerial venture was.

The 74-year-old inherited a side seemingly running low on confidence and inspiration. There was also no transfer window for Warnock to explore before the end of last season.

It is these factors that make Huddersfield’s position in a table based on games played during Warnock’s tenure so impressive.

Here is where Huddersfield would have finished in the Championship had a season spanned Warnock’s second spell at the club.

Pos Club Pts
1 Preston North End 42
2 Coventry City 38
3 Sunderland 37
4 Blackburn Rovers 34
5 Burnley 33
6 Norwich City 33
7 Huddersfield Town 33
8 Bristol City 32
9 Millwall 32
10 Luton Town 31
11 West Brom 31
12 Sheffield United 30
13 Swansea City 30
14 Cardiff City 30
15 Hull City 29
16 Middlesbrough 26
17 Watford 26
18 Stoke City 26
19 Birmingham City 26
20 Rotherham United 21
21 Leicester City 18
22 Ipswich Town 18
23 Queens Park Rangers 18
24 Wigan Athletic 16
25 Blackpool 16
26 Reading 12
27 Leeds United 10
28 Southampton 10
29 Plymouth Argyle 7
30 Sheffield Wednesday 2
