Huddersfield Town's league finish if season spanned Neil Warnock's tenure - above Hull City, Millwall and more
The veteran returned to the club in February, answering an SOS call nearly 30 years on from his last spell with the Terriers.
A savvy veteran of the Championship, Warnock helped Huddersfield retain their second tier status despite relegation once appearing an inevitability.
He had signalled his intention to depart at the end of the season, but it was confirmed he would in fact be staying on alongside his trusted lieutenant Ronnie Jepson.
However, seven games into the current Championship season, Warnock is no longer in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.
It is important to consider circumstances when evaluating how successful his latest managerial venture was.
The 74-year-old inherited a side seemingly running low on confidence and inspiration. There was also no transfer window for Warnock to explore before the end of last season.
It is these factors that make Huddersfield’s position in a table based on games played during Warnock’s tenure so impressive.
Here is where Huddersfield would have finished in the Championship had a season spanned Warnock’s second spell at the club.
|Pos
|Club
|Pts
|1
|Preston North End
|42
|2
|Coventry City
|38
|3
|Sunderland
|37
|4
|Blackburn Rovers
|34
|5
|Burnley
|33
|6
|Norwich City
|33
|7
|Huddersfield Town
|33
|8
|Bristol City
|32
|9
|Millwall
|32
|10
|Luton Town
|31
|11
|West Brom
|31
|12
|Sheffield United
|30
|13
|Swansea City
|30
|14
|Cardiff City
|30
|15
|Hull City
|29
|16
|Middlesbrough
|26
|17
|Watford
|26
|18
|Stoke City
|26
|19
|Birmingham City
|26
|20
|Rotherham United
|21
|21
|Leicester City
|18
|22
|Ipswich Town
|18
|23
|Queens Park Rangers
|18
|24
|Wigan Athletic
|16
|25
|Blackpool
|16
|26
|Reading
|12
|27
|Leeds United
|10
|28
|Southampton
|10
|29
|Plymouth Argyle
|7
|30
|Sheffield Wednesday
|2