Huddersfield Town said a fond farewell to Neil Warnock following their draw with Stoke City.

The veteran returned to the club in February, answering an SOS call nearly 30 years on from his last spell with the Terriers.

A savvy veteran of the Championship, Warnock helped Huddersfield retain their second tier status despite relegation once appearing an inevitability.

He had signalled his intention to depart at the end of the season, but it was confirmed he would in fact be staying on alongside his trusted lieutenant Ronnie Jepson.

Neil Warnock led Huddersfield Town out for the final time against Stoke City. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, seven games into the current Championship season, Warnock is no longer in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It is important to consider circumstances when evaluating how successful his latest managerial venture was.

The 74-year-old inherited a side seemingly running low on confidence and inspiration. There was also no transfer window for Warnock to explore before the end of last season.

It is these factors that make Huddersfield’s position in a table based on games played during Warnock’s tenure so impressive.

Here is where Huddersfield would have finished in the Championship had a season spanned Warnock’s second spell at the club.