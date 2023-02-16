NARCIS PELACH says Neil Warnock’s appointment is exactly what ailing Huddersfield Town need in order to escape relegation trouble in the Championship

The 74-year-old boss takes charge from Thursday as he returns to football, 10 months after announcing his retirement. It will be his second spell with the Terriers.

But the veteran manager is faced with a huge task – much similar to the one he faced at Rotherham United back in 2016 when he led them to safewty in the second tier.

WELCOME: Huddersfield Town interim manager Narcís Pelach shouts instructions to his team during the 3-0 defeat against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium Picture : Mike Egerton/PA

He will have seen the poor display in Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Stoke City, one that leaves the Terriers second-bottom in the table, four points from safety with 15 games remaining.

There is clearly time and enough games to drag Town to safety and while the trip to Stoke’s bet365 Stadium was a tough one, Pelach believes the appointment of Warnock to succeed the sacked Mark Fotheringham has already had the desired positive effect on the players.

“It was a difficult night; we didn’t compete well,” admitted interim coach Pelach. “First half, we were out of the game. The Championship demands a level of competitiveness that we didn’t give. It wasn’t enough in any phase of the game; it was clear to see for everyone.

“But with Neil in the building, we know that we’re going to be better. He’s the man who can help us to get better. We’re looking forward to getting to know him.

FAMILIAR FACE: Neil Warnock is back for a second spell with Huddersfield Town, charged with saving them from relegation to League One. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“His appointment has given us a lift; today, from speaking to the players and from when I talked to him on Wednesday afternoon. He’s a man with energy, experience and knowledge; this is what we need now.

“We’re waiting for him and the players and staff are ready to work for him; he’s the man we need right now. He knows the league and knows football and I think he can give the right answer to the team.

“We’re getting one of the best coaches who knows exactly what is needed and Thursday is a fresh start now.

“We have to forget about everything else; let’s back Neil now, get behind him and let’s go altogether to get the points that we need.”

Former Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka marked his 600th league start with a goal as his looping header handed the hosts an early lead.

