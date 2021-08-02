Huddersfield Town’s Lee Nicholls encouraged by early marker from Terriers

The second half of last season was tough for the Terriers, who suffered a lot of injuries to a small squad and came away from the principles which had put them mid-table at Christmas to try to get through a Championship relegation battle unscathed.

Their season has got going earlier than most after a League Cup first-round tie at Sheffield Wednesday was brought forward to Sunday, and they won it 4-2 on penalties after a penalty shoot-out.

Nicholls’ opposite number Bailey Peacock-Farrell was the busier goalkeeper, and Town might have won it in 90 minutes but for some heroic Owls defending and a stoppage-time header missed by Jordan Rhodes as he returned to the club who released him in the summer.

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls after his penalty heroics at Hillsborough. Picture: Steve Ellis

Nicholls, who saved two of Wednesday’s four penalties, was pleased with the standards the team set.

“It’s the start of a long, long season,” said the 28-year-old signed from Milton Keynes Dons, who will keep his place for Saturday’s Championship opener at troubled Derby County.

“We’ve set the marker now as a team, I think it was a good performance, we had good chances and looked solid in defence. It’s a step in the right direction.

“Everyone knows it was a good performance. Everyone in the dressing room helped towards the performance.”

Huddersfield Town's Lee Nicholls saves a penalty from Sheffield Wednesday's Massimo Luongo at Hillsborough. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

The game was also the first competitive one played in front of Huddersfield fans since the March 2020 derby at Leeds United and the difference was noticeable.

“We got the goosebumps again,” said Nicholls. “It’s something we haven’t had for a while. It’s so good to have them back.”

Carlos Corberan, who was also in front of those fans for the first time in a competitive game despite being more than a year into his job as coach, felt they brought something extra.

“In some moments when you are feeling the support and you know you are not alone, the people remind you you are not just playing for yourself,” he said.