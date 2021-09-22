Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien pleased to sign new deal after a hard summer

Lewis O'Brien of Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty

O'Brien was subject of interest from several clubs, most notably Leeds United, with Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson claiming that the club rejected four offers from their Premier League neighbours to sign him in an interview last month.

Despite the much-publicised rumours over his future and a potential lucrative switch to the top-flight, the 22-year-old insists that he never pushed for a move and is now focused on achieving his ambitions at Town.

O'Brien, whose deal runs until the summer of 2025, said: "I am delighted to sign a new contract. We seem to be going in the right direction and it is something I wanted to commit to.

"Obviously, summer was a hard time for everyone with all the speculation and news going around. Phil came out in the open and said what had happened over the summer to kind of squash the speculation. I cannot really say off my own back (that) I deserved the praise from what he said.

"But we went about everything how it is supposed to and I never kicked off about anything. It is just the way that football works and for me to sign a new deal now, I just think it is the right time and step in my career to go forward."

Town have enjoyed an uplifting start to the season, with Carlos Corberan's side currently sitting in seventh place in the Championship, having won four of their last six league games.

And O'Brien says that the club's strong recent form was also a consideration in agreeing fresh terms.

He continued: "The summer was tough with everything that was going on. But as a club, we all dealt with it very well and the start to the season we have had has probably surprised everyone and we are up there in the league and hopefully looking to be contenders to go up. That's is obviously everyone's challenge.