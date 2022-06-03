That’s the view of captain Jonathan Hogg, whose views regarding the 23-year-old are worth listening to, perhaps more than anyone else’s.

Hogg knows O’Brien better than most, with the midfielder being one of the stand-out second-tier operators in 2021-22.

The season ended agonisingly in Championship play-off final despair for Town against Nottingham Forest at Wembley on Sunday, but not before O’Brien added to his burgeoning reputation in front of a watching audience of millions across the country.

GOING UP? Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien in action against Nottingham Forest last Sunday at Wembley Picture: William Early/Getty Images

He was arguably the best player on the pitch and reports that a number of Premier League sides are set to target him this summer represent no surprise whatsoever. Leeds United are known admirers.

“His attitude is fantastic and his work ethic,” Hoigg said of O’Brien. “Everything about him; he’s a top kid with a bright future ahead of him.

“We know he is going to play in the Premier League. Whether it is with Huddersfield Town or not, he will get there. His attitude will drive him there.

“We do the kilometre runs in pre-season and it is always me and Lewis in the top group.

Nottingham Forest's Philip Zinckernagel (left) and Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg (right) battle for the ball during the Championship play-off final at Wembley. Picture: John Walton/PA

“He still says he cannot beat me, but I think he can now! He is still a young lad and I am getting on. We will soon see next year.”

Pain was etched all over the face of Hogg at the final whistle on Sunday, when the 33-year-old looked crestfallen at developments.

It was the polar opposite in emotions for the Middlesbrough-born player, part of the Terriers line-up who were promoted to the Premier League five years to the day against Reading on the hallowed turf.

A strong character, expect Hogg to dust himself down quickly and start preparing for next season soon, with a milestone further down the line.

The tenth anniversary of the Teessider joining the club arrives in July 2023, with Hogg very much part of the furniture at Town.

On whether he has been close to leaving before, he added: “No. I love the place and club. I don’t know why I’d want to change.