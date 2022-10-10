Town secured their first win of the Scot's tenure with a 2-0 success. But Fotheringham was angered by aspects of his side's first half performance and let his players know about it.

He came off ahead of the start of the second period to get a further gauge on things.

Fotheringham said: "I wanted to see the body language from my subs and look at what Hull's did.

"The way I work is that everything I do is done in the week. I have no need to coach when the game is going. I push players and challenge them.

"Our work is done in the week as we are relentless and professional and have got a great staff here. Everyone is working in one direction to try and slowly get success for this club again.

"So when I come out at half-time, I need to get a feeling. I like to look in my sub's eyes and see if they are aggressive and ready. It's important for me, if you show me bad body language and are sloppy and you come out and are dressed sloppy or anything like that, you won't play in my team."

Fotheringham has a clear week ahead of Saturday's game at Rotherham and insists he will not tolerate players 'coasting' in training.

Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham. Picture: Nick Potts/PA