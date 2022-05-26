Centre-back Matty Pearson is not fully fit having been injured since mid-March but but such is his quality and his mentality, he will come into the Spaniard's thinking. Danny Ward has recovered from an injury in the second leg of the semi-final against Luton Town.

"Right now the positive thing is we arrive (at Wembley) with every player ready," he declared. "I have to make some unfair decisions because I can only select 16 outfield players plus two keepers to be on the pitch and on the bench."

OPTIONS: Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan

On Pearson, he explained: "Unfortunately he has recovered late in the season and he couldn't play any of the games before this one but with his character he can maybe compensate for his lack of minutes so he's going to be an option I want to consider. I can't tell you yes or no."

With a 12-day gap between the semi-final victory over Luton and the final, Corberan took the players and their families away for a week's warm-weather training in Portugal before returning to West Yorkshire to iron out the details.

Huddersfield have become an extremely flexible and versatile team under Corberan, making their approach hard to predict and given that, the coach did not want to give opposite number

Steve Cooper any clues. But he says the work done at Canalside means the players will know what XI to expect.

"All the players that are going to play know who's going to be in the first XI and who is not," he said. "We have decided and we've been working with the team just to create the habits of which players are going to play.

"We have had a lot of time to prepare for this important game and we've divided it into two parts. The first part we were preparing in Portugal and now we have been here all the week to prepare for the game, so we've had a lot of time to work on the details.