Huddersfield Town's Michael Duff more concerned by minds than depleted bodies at Shrewsbury Town
Brodie Spencer's yellow card in the 2-1 win at Barnsley has depleted an already creaking squad by an extra body, with no further reinforcements.
But Duff is never one for excuses, and believes the team he sends out will have enough to tame the relegation-threatened Shrews, if their mindset is right.
"Injury-wise we think we're all right," he said. "Brodie's suspended so that's another body down.
"We're low on numbers, we have been for a long time. We'll have 11 players so whatever XI we pick will hopefully go down there, give a good account of themselves and win."
Tawanda Chirewa and David Kasumu will be fit to play after cramp at Oakwell.
"They're fine, that's all it was, cramp," said the coach.
"People take a deep breath and say it's Shrewsbury Town, they don't know the level very well, they don't know Gareth Ainsworth very well.
"We played Reading last week and drew 0-0, they played Reading afterwards and should have won the game.
"We need to go there with the right positive mindset of if it is physical or whatever they throw at us, whatever they throw at us, we need to deal with it better than we did against Northampton, for example."
The hope is that defender Nigel Lonwijk might be fit for Saturday's visit of Peterborough United.
But Huddersfield should be better off for Josh Koroma's first goal since early December.
"I thought he was good," said Duff of the forward who scored five goals in August/September, but has only added two since.
"That's what you want from your subs, to come on and impact the game. He'll be disappointed he's not starting.
"We felt he'd gone off the boil a little bit. Sometimes players need to come out to re-energise and come back in, that's why you have a squad.
"When you look at people like Ben Wiles, he's played nearly every minute of every game and it's been tough. We've not had an opportunity to rest him, we're down on numbers.
"Josh, it was not only his goal, he took that really well. It was a brilliant through-ball and he had the run through.
"We had a similar moment in the first half with Dion and it didn't even go down as a chance because he didn't get a shot off.
"We're pleased with Josh, people know what he is.
"Sometimes people have a misconception because his body language is quite languid and it looks like he doesn't care but he's the total opposite. He does care and hopefully he can kick on and get a few more before the end of the season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.