Huddersfield Town's Michael Duff more concerned by minds than depleted bodies at Shrewsbury Town

Huddersfield Town bodies are taking a bit of a battering at the moment, but it is minds Michael Duff will be looking at when side face Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brodie Spencer's yellow card in the 2-1 win at Barnsley has depleted an already creaking squad by an extra body, with no further reinforcements.

But Duff is never one for excuses, and believes the team he sends out will have enough to tame the relegation-threatened Shrews, if their mindset is right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Injury-wise we think we're all right," he said. "Brodie's suspended so that's another body down.

CHALLENGE: Huddersfield Town coach Michael Duff

"We're low on numbers, we have been for a long time. We'll have 11 players so whatever XI we pick will hopefully go down there, give a good account of themselves and win."

Tawanda Chirewa and David Kasumu will be fit to play after cramp at Oakwell.

"They're fine, that's all it was, cramp," said the coach.

"People take a deep breath and say it's Shrewsbury Town, they don't know the level very well, they don't know Gareth Ainsworth very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We played Reading last week and drew 0-0, they played Reading afterwards and should have won the game.

"We need to go there with the right positive mindset of if it is physical or whatever they throw at us, whatever they throw at us, we need to deal with it better than we did against Northampton, for example."

The hope is that defender Nigel Lonwijk might be fit for Saturday's visit of Peterborough United.

But Huddersfield should be better off for Josh Koroma's first goal since early December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought he was good," said Duff of the forward who scored five goals in August/September, but has only added two since.

"That's what you want from your subs, to come on and impact the game. He'll be disappointed he's not starting.

"We felt he'd gone off the boil a little bit. Sometimes players need to come out to re-energise and come back in, that's why you have a squad.

"When you look at people like Ben Wiles, he's played nearly every minute of every game and it's been tough. We've not had an opportunity to rest him, we're down on numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh, it was not only his goal, he took that really well. It was a brilliant through-ball and he had the run through.

"We had a similar moment in the first half with Dion and it didn't even go down as a chance because he didn't get a shot off.

"We're pleased with Josh, people know what he is.