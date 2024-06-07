TRUST: Michael Duff knows Martin Paterson well

Michael Duff has been reunited with his old Barnsley assistant Martin Paterson at Huddersfield Town.

As well as being well known to his former Burnley team-mate Duff, 37-year-old Paterson also had two years as a Terriers player, between 2013 and 2015.

He worked alongside Duff as his assistant and Barnsley and Swansea City and will now do so for a third time. The pair also played together for Northern Ireland.

Paterson started his coaching career in America, working as an assistant coach for Tampa Bay, Fort Lauderdale and Inter Miami.

After Duff was sacked as Swansea manager in December, Paterson branched out as Burton Albion head coach, saving the Brewers from relegation from League One before his short-term contract came to an end.

Kevin Russell remains at the club, and will also have the title of assistant coach, whilst Andy Quy remains as goalkeeping coach respectively.

Thomas Kleine and Asif Saric have left the Terriers coaching staff.