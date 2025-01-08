Huddersfield Town's Michael Duff up against former Yorkshire pair for League One manager of the month award

Michael Duff is up against a former Bradford City and an ex-Doncaster Rovers boss to be named League One's manager of the month for December.

Duff has been nominated for a second successive month unbeaten in League One which saw four wins out of six keep the pressure up on third-placed Wrexham.

That the Dragons are holding their own has seen Phil Parkinson nominated as well. Late goals were a feature of December for the former Bradford manager, who claimed 14 points from six matches thanks in part to late winners over Barnsley, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

Leyton Orient did better still with 16 points and 14 goals from their six games in the final month of 2024. Even more impressively, they did not concede once, winning five times by a margin of two goals or more.

Form like that has put former Doncaster coach Richie Wellens on the shortlist, along with Chris Davies, whose Birmingham City side also picked up 16 points in that time.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

