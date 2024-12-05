Huddersfield Town's Michal Helik on using time out injured to get ready for busy December programme

Michal Helik had a merry Christmas the first time he experienced Festive football, and Huddersfield Town's Polish centre-back feels physically ready for the slog ahead after a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British football is unusual in the European leagues for playing through Christmas, with the number of games increased to lay on entertainment for supporters.

Helik experienced it for the first time when he joined Barnsley in 2020, winning five out of six December Championship games during a Reds campaign which ended in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the Terriers play seven times in December, starting with Tuesday's 1-0 win over a Wigan Athletic side they meet again on New Year's Day.

It will be a physically-demanding time but having missed all of October with a hamstring injury, Helik thinks he is in good shape to get through it, so long as people do no bang on too much about fixture congestion.

Speaking of his time on the sidelines, he said: "I used the time really well, I think. I was trying to focus on making my body stronger.

"Obviously I couldn't work on making my hamstring really strong because it was injured but I really focussed on the other parts of my body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Watching the team playing from the sideline or even on TV you can see it from a different angle so I was trying to use the time to learn what I could do when I was back to help the team be successful.

FRESH: Huddersfield Town centre-back Michal Helik

"I feel really ready now and fresh.

"I think it's worked perfectly for me that I came back step by step. First I played seven minutes (at Crawley Town), then 65 (Manchester United Under-21s), then another 60 or something (against Charlton Athletic) but the opposition were a man down so it dropped the intensity of the game down.

"I'm feeling fresh and ready for the challenge of plenty of December games."

Moaning about the fixture list is as much an English tradition as turkey and crackers, but Helik thinks it is important players stay out of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it is a big thing mentally how you take it," he said. "If you keep saying it's a lot of games then even if you're not tired your brain will be tired after that.

"I think we are fresh and ready to go and hopefully it will show on the pitch.

"But we're not really focussed on how many games we've got, we only focus on the next one.

"Everyone needs to start with the first step. There is no point talking about runs if we lose our next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first time I did it (play over Christmas) was at Barnsley and if I'm not wrong it was one of the longest (winning) runs I've ever had so it was a great time for me.