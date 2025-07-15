Huddersfield Town's 'Mr Nice Guy' seeking to atone for last season's hurt

LASSE Sorensen is one of the nicest and most personable footballers you could possibly wish to meet.

Behind his polite utterances and smiles, there is a fair amount of pain when talk turns to Huddersfield Town's fortunes in the second half of last season, when their form fell off a cliff.

A good professional, Sorensen, who joined the club last summer from Lincoln City, was hurt by developments – with the coming season providing a chance to for atonement and to turn a page with Town, currently on an overseas training camp in Austria.

The Danish wing-back said: "I can only speak for myself, but I think in general that a lot of footballers are really competitive individuals.

Huddersfield Town's Lasse Sorensen (left) and Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium last season. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"When we lose, I know a lot of people aren’t happy about it, but I don’t think anyone is more angry than us in the changing room. Even though it might not be what people think, I am telling them know that it is.

"No-one likes waking up on a Sunday having delivered a bad performance and it does hit you and it’s not nice.

"You don't just go: ‘ah, well it’s just a game’ and go and do something else.

"It hurts your personal pride as everyone has got a bit of an ego and personal pride and when that gets hurt, it’s not nice."

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town)

Sorensen started the season in express fashion, but his own fortunes, like Town's, would go downhill – compounded by some injury issues – and he admits that last season was the proverbial rollercoaster.

He added: “It started out how I always wanted and planned, but then I was out for a long time and came back. Since I came back, results and the whole thing were up and down and for me, it’s been a little bit of the same.