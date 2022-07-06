Huddersfield Town's October trip to Rotherham United is given new date

The two sides were set to meet on Saturday, October 15 but the game has been moved to the Friday night. A reason for the change of date and time has not been specified.

It will become a busy week for the Millers who travel to Blackburn Rovers on October 8 and then head to Stoke City on October 11 before welcoming Huddersfield to South Yorkshire on Friday, October 14.

Huddersfield take on Hull City on October 8 but have no midweek fixture before taking on the Millers.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Rotherham United will host Huddersfield Town on October 14 after the fixture was moved forward. Picture: Getty Images.

Elsewhere, both of Sheffield United's Championship games against Hull City have been given new dates it was confirmed yesterday.

The first meeting between the sides will now take place at 3pm on Sunday, September 4 in Hull due to the Super League clash between the city's two rugby league sides - Hull KR and Hull FC - on Saturday, September 3.

Hull will play Watford at 3pm on Sunday, December 11 to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar. The last eight ties are scheduled to take place on December 9 and 10.

The Blades' home clash with Hull has been moved forward to to Friday, January 20 at 7.45pm due to Sheffield Wednesday playing at home on Saturday, January 21.