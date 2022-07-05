Three Leeds United fixtures moved for TV coverage as Manchester United clash gets new date due to Red Devils Europa League commitments

The Whites home games against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports, while a third Elland Road clash, versus Everton, has been picked by BT Sport.
Leeds' trip to Old Trafford has been moved to Sunday, September 18 due to Manchester United's Europa League commitments.
Chelsea's visit to West Yorkshire will be shown at 2pm on Sunday, August 21 while Everton's trip across the Pennines will now be at 8pm on Tuesday, August 30.
And the visit of Nottingham Forest will be a Monday night game, kicking off at 8pm on September 12.
Broadcast selections have only been made for the opening two months of the season. There will be an internatinal break following Leeds' trip to Old Trafford with the Premier League returning on October 1.