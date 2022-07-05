Three Leeds United fixtures moved for TV coverage as Manchester United clash gets new date due to Red Devils Europa League commitments

Three of Leeds United's Premier League fixtures in August and September have been moved for TV coverage.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:21 pm

The Whites home games against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports, while a third Elland Road clash, versus Everton, has been picked by BT Sport.

Leeds' trip to Old Trafford has been moved to Sunday, September 18 due to Manchester United's Europa League commitments.

Chelsea's visit to West Yorkshire will be shown at 2pm on Sunday, August 21 while Everton's trip across the Pennines will now be at 8pm on Tuesday, August 30.

TV PICKS: Have been made for August and September. Picture: Getty Images.

And the visit of Nottingham Forest will be a Monday night game, kicking off at 8pm on September 12.

Broadcast selections have only been made for the opening two months of the season. There will be an internatinal break following Leeds' trip to Old Trafford with the Premier League returning on October 1.

