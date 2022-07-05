Three Leeds United fixtures moved for TV coverage as Manchester United clash gets new date due to Red Devils Europa League commitments

The Whites home games against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports, while a third Elland Road clash, versus Everton, has been picked by BT Sport.

Leeds' trip to Old Trafford has been moved to Sunday, September 18 due to Manchester United's Europa League commitments.

Chelsea's visit to West Yorkshire will be shown at 2pm on Sunday, August 21 while Everton's trip across the Pennines will now be at 8pm on Tuesday, August 30.

TV PICKS: Have been made for August and September. Picture: Getty Images.

And the visit of Nottingham Forest will be a Monday night game, kicking off at 8pm on September 12.