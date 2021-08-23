Huddersfield Town's Pipa blow as defender expected to be out for three months

But the absence of the defender, and of Jordan Rhodes, is unlikely to change the club's transfer plans in the final week of the transfer window.

The Spanish under-21 international was a key part of the Terriers' play in his debut season, not only because of his quality, but because of the emphasis coach Carlos Corberan puts on attacking from the full-back areas. However, he began to struggle with a hip problem during the March international break and has never fully recovered.

After five months trying to manage it conservatively, Huddersfield have accepted defeated and decided surgery is the best option.

INJURY: Huddersfield Town defender Pipa is set for surgery

"Pipa is going to have surgery tomorrow," confirmed Corberan. "It was the only way to address the problem he had in his hip.

"The medical team were trying to solve the situation without surgery. We expect to be without him for three months.

"His problem is not getting better as we had hoped.

"It was clear every time he came back to training after one or two impacts the pain came back and he was uncomfortable."

Summer signing Jordan Rhodes has also been ruled out for two to three months with a problem in his spine.

"During pre-season he was feeling some pain," explained Corberan. "He could manage it but it wasn't disappearing so the medical team decided to look at it.