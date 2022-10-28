Huddersfield Town's plans to take control of John Smith's Stadium and strengthen squad in January

The Terriers will also look to invest in their squad in January to give them the best chance of remaining in the Championship.

But with no time pressure on a sale as Hoyle continues to fund the club until Baldwin identifies the right "custodian", they are carrying on with business as usual, including looking to take over the John Smith's Stadium to maximise revenues and funding mid-season transfers.

Hoyle is buying back the shares sold to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 to sell the club in its entirety, and as part of the process has had to submit a three-year business plan to the Football League which aims to reduce but not remove his subsidies.

Baldwin is confident the plan will never run its course, and a new buyer will be in place before then.

He sees the period from November 12 to December 10, when the Championship is on hold for the World Cup as vital for coach Mark Fotheringham – appointed in late September – to assess and work with his squad, and identify where it needs strengthening with the team bottom of the table.

"Getting to 21st in the league and being there or above on the last game of the season is absolutely critical and there are a number of interventions available during that period, one of them being the transfer window," said Baldwin.

STADIUM GOAL: Huddersfield Town want to be "masters of their own house" according to managing director Dave Baldwin

"There's the potential for a refresh in the transfer window. It gives Mark time to fully assess the players in the club, the players coming back from injury and there's a chance for a mini-pre-season. I think that's critical.

"That Qatar break will be a very useful time for the coaching staff to really get the message across, and get training into those players.

"Some more learning goes into the players, some more camaraderie. They are going away like they would do in pre-season. Three games after that there's a transfer window."

"Daily conversations" are taking place about how to improve the squad as Baldwin estimates relegation would cost around £8m – in line with what Barnsley said last year – or half Town's annual revenue.

PLANS: New Huddersfield Town managing director Dave Baldwin

Another possible “intervention” is changing coach for a second time this season. Asked if Fotheringham would be in charge by the break, Baldwin replied: "I don't make promises I can't deliver and I don't make the dreaded vote of confidence.

"I want them to get on with their job without anything hanging over their heads."

The company which owns the 28-year-old Kirkless Stadium belongs 40 per cent to the council, 40 per cent to the football club and 20 per cent to the rugby league club.

"The methodology is still up for debate but the club would be the primary leaseholder with the Giants as a sub-tenant," said Baldwin.

"That gives us control over stadium enhancements, running costs and the commercial inventory.

"We'd be masters of our own house, in control of our own bills and able to maximise revenues."

